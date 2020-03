BATON ROUGE, La. At this time, there is no option for emergency/disaster SNAP benefits; however, if you are not already a SNAP recipient and have a food need, you are encouraged to apply for benefits online.

You can apply online at www.dcfs.la.gov/getSNAP, by mail/fax or text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898211. You may also email LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578) Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.