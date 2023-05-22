THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that wounded seven people. Two additional people were hurt as the crowd was dispersing, LPSO says.

It happened Sunday night in Thibodaux in the 300 block of Hyland Drive around 9:30 p.m. That’s in the Marydale neighborhood.

Investigators say the shots were fired into a crowd in the street while a party was going on. Seven people were wounded by the gunfire, and two women were hurt as the crowd was dispersing.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 25. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators found a handgun and several shell casings at the scene.

There is no word on a suspect or the conditions of the victims at this time. We will continue following this developing story, and bring you updates as they are available.

