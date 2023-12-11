NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calling all Barbz! New Orleans is on the list of tour stops for Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.”
Leaders with ASM Global New Orleans announced that Minaj will perform at the Smoothie King center on Monday, March 18, 2024.
A Citi presale will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week until general sale begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 on Minaj’s website.
