NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jake Haener’s rookie season in the NFL is not beginning in the manner he wished.
Haener was suspended 6 games by the National Football League for what the league says is a violation of their policy on performance enhancing substances.
The rookie quarterback was a 4th round pick of the Saints out of Fresno State.
He can return week 7 against Jacksonville.
The league made the announcement Wednesday on its transaction list.
Latest Posts:
- Watchdog group sues to block Trump from 2024 ballot in Colorado
- Rain Chances Increase & Staying Hot, Lower Humidity Sunday…
- Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals family emergency, thanks doctors for ‘saving our baby’s life’
- Video shows inmate’s escape as Pennsylvania manhunt continues
- Kansas football photographer on life support after being run into