Newly elected State Rep. Donna ‘Kathy’ Edmonston accused of DWI in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – State Rep. Donna “Kathy” Edmonston is accused of driving while intoxicated Tuesday, March 3, according to an arrest report obtained by WAFB.

Edmonston, 70, of Gonzales, was arrested by Louisiana State Police on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense) and careless operation of a vehicle after allegedly crashing into the back of another vehicle on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, the arrest report says.

Edmonston was elected to Louisiana’s House of Representatives District 88 seat in Ascension Parish. She defeated Brandon Trosclair in a runoff election in November of 2019.

Arrest records say Edmonston struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her at a traffic light near the intersection of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.

Troopers wrote in the arrest report Edmonston had a “faint odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, fair speech, [and] walked into traffic on the opposite side of the vehicle.”

Edmonston had poor balance and failed a field sobriety test, according to arrest records. Troopers say Edmonston submitted to a breathalyzer test and her blood-alcohol level was .143.

The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Louisiana is .08.