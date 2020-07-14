COVID-19 daily updates

New York will fine travelers from Louisiana $2,000 if they don’t follow coronavirus rules

by: (WGNO/TEGNA)

Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Travelers heading to New York from Louisiana must provide contact information when they arrive.

NEW ORLEANS — New York state is issuing an emergency health order impacting travelers from Louisiana.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all out-of-state travelers from “designated high-COVID” states must provide their contact information when they arrive in the Empire State.

Anyone who fails to provide contact information in New York could be issued a summons with a $2,000 fine, New York’s governor said.

“We’re serious about enforcing quarantine,” Cuomo tweeted.

Currently, New York is requiring travelers from 19 states, including Louisiana, to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive up north.

“The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average,” New York said.

As of July 13, Louisiana’s percent positive rate was 9.25% among 18,431 results reported that day.

A full list of affected states is below:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi 
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

