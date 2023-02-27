LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Starting today, Girl Scout Cookie fans can order the newest Girl Scout Cookie: The Raspberry Rally.

The cookie, which is described as a sister to the Thin Mint, has a similar texture and dark chocolate coating, but the middle is a raspberry flavor instead of mint.

Courtesy of Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf

This is the first Girl Scout Cookie to be sold exclusively through a direct shipping option.

This selling method gives Girl Scouts the opportunity to learn important digital marketing skills, as well as allows the current line of cookies to stay steady so Girl Scouts don’t have to rotate any beloved cookies out to make room for the Raspberry Rally.

You can order the Raspberry Rally through your favorite Girl Scout personalized online link or ask a girl at a cookie booth near you.

To learn more, visit the Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf website.