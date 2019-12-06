New Orleans strip club owner charged with raping drunk teen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The owner of a strip club in a popular New Orleans entertainment district has been charged with raping an intoxicated, underage girl who was visiting the area with friends.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control told news outlets it had investigated complaints of underage dancers, underage drinking and prostitution at Bourbon Street’s Kama Sutra Cabaret.
New Orleans police charged the owner, Vishal Motwani, with rape, false imprisonment and indecent behavior with a minor.
According to a police affidavit obtained by news outlets this week, the victim said she was allowed in without identification, was given alcohol and led to Motwani’s office where he attacked her.
