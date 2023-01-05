NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans elementary school was evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious person was reported near campus.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the KIPP Leadership Primary school on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny.

A spokesperson with the NOPD says an armed gunman was seen in the area of the school.

We’re told students were evacuated as a safety precaution but have since returned to school.

Other details regarding the incident were unavailable.