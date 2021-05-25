New Orleans Saints owner loses dog after attack by unleashed dogs while on a walk

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson walks on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Gayle Benson has had a challenging year after the most recent incident in which her dog was killed by other dogs.

According to NOLA.com, Benson’s Yorkies were attacked in New Orleans on April 10 by dogs who were not on a leash.

One of Benson’s dogs named Miss Lucy was killed in the attack.

An obituary was posted on the nolayorkies Instagram page:

The NOLA.com article states that “the owners of the aggressive animals agreed to have them euthanized, and as a result, municipal charges for improperly handling dangerous dogs were dropped. The owners, however, still face charges for violating leash laws, and Benson could still pursue a civil case for damages.”

Benson contracted the coronavirus in 2020 and has been the principal owner of the Saints for three years.