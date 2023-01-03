Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

The brand new eatery will be located in the former Favorites Southern Kitchen location inside L’Auberge. It will have 74 seats in the dining room, 26 seats in the bar and 66 seats on the outside patio, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Sánchez embodies the warmth of traditional Mexican cooking, and the fun and genuine hospitality that defines New Orleans. He bridges traditional Mexican food with a modern approach to dining.

Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans

“It is exciting to work with Aarón and grow the Johnny Sanchez brand within Louisiana.” says Harold Rowland, VP & GM of L’Auberge. “We chose to partner with Aarón because of his commitment to Louisiana and passion for timeless Mexican food!”

The new location should be open by Summer 2023.