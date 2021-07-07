New Orleans rapper Juvenile releases pro-vaccine anthem ‘Vax That Thang Up’

Juvenile performs at BUKU Music and Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Friday, March 10, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Legendary New Orleans rapper Juvenile turned the Cash Money classic “Back That Thang Up” into “Vax That Thang Up” as part of a new campaign by the dating app BLK to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new pro-vaccine anthem features Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and No Limit’s Mia X. It’s the first time Cash Money and No Limit have officially collaborated on a project, according to BLK.

“The message is clear: Dating is better in all the ways once you’re vaccinated,” BLK Dating said.

In the music video, Juvenile is showing off his vaccine card while rapping the new hook:

“Girl you look good once you vax that thang up,

You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up

Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up

Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

Juvenile told Rolling Stone that he wanted to do something positive for the community with the new song.

“We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said about 99% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the US were unvaccinated people.