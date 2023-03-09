NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans rapper is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Wednesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Officers were in the area when they were flagged down by a citizen that informed them of a shooting that took place.

Detectives then found the body of a man on the neutral ground who had been shot multiple times. Close friends identified the victim as 47-year-old bounce artist Charlie Whop.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

