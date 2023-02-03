NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans music professor has joined Grammy-winners Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Taylor Swift as one of the dozens across the nation nominated for the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

Loyola University’s Johnathan McHugh has been nominated for his work on the film Butter, which explores the life of an obese high school student trying to navigate issues like acceptance and bullying while eventually planning to eat himself to death live on the internet. However, a surprising turn of events leaves him with the dilemma of whether to follow through with his plan. Watch the trailer here.

”Writer/director Paul Kaufman created a poignant film about teen bullying and obesity, but found a way to make it humorous and extremely entertaining by pairing the story with an amazing musical palette,” McHugh said in a statement. “It was wonderful to work with Paul on music for this film, which included local New Orleans funk icons Galactic, as well as Pentronix, The Interrupters, Durrand Jones and many terrific new acts. I’m honored that the GMS recognized the work on the film.

On top of being a music supervisor, McHugh is also an established director and producer who has worked with chart-topping talent like Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and more. Other works of his include music for xXx: State of the Union (2004) and Lost in Space (1998).

McHugh is up against seven other artists for the category of Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million And Under:

Willa Yudell – Call Jane

Rob Lowry – Cha Cha Real Smooth

Guillaume Baurez – Corsage

Rupert Hollier – Living

Rob Lowry – On the Count of Three

Leah Harrison, Season Kent – Press Play

Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams – sam & kate

Joe Rudge – X

Other big names nominated for a GMS Award include:

Best Song Written And/Or Recorded For A Film

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doja Cat — “Vegas” from Elvis

Diana Ross, Tame Impala — “Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru

Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile — “Ready As I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker

Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

Taylor Swift — “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

The 13th annual GMS Awards kick off on Sunday, March 5.