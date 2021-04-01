New Orleans police issue warning after several attacks on people pumping gas

The NOPD says the two armed robberies and one aggravated assault with a firearm happened as the victims were either pumping their gas or walking to their car.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings while pumping gas after four armed robberies or assaults in a 12-hour period in New Orleans East starting Wednesday night.

The New Orleans Police Department says the violent crimes involved a firearm and happened as the victims were either pumping their gas or approaching their cars. The cases happened in the 5200 block of Crowder Blvd., 6000 block of Bullard Ave., and twice near the intersection of Morrison and Lamb roads.

The police department said in each incident the perpetrator was described as a man wearing all black clothing and armed with a gun.

“Citizens encountering a similar situation are urged to not take action on their own,” the police department said. “They should back away, get to a safe location, and call 911 to report the incident to NOPD.”

Police are also reminding residents to never leave keys in their cars while pumping gas or leave vehicles unattended for any period of time.

Residents in the Seventh District are advised to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas or approaching their vehicles. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9fNfxC4ti9 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 1, 2021

Anyone with information about any of the attacks is asked to call the NOPD seventh district detectives at (540) 658-6070. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.