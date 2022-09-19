NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.

According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr.Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in Central City.

Court documents say that approximately $100,000 was electronically transferred from a bank account to an individual investment account under Southall’s name. Officials say that the funds were derived from the specified unlawful activity of wire fraud.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. He may also be obligated to pay a $250,000 fine, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.