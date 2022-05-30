NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — Percy Miller, better known as, Master P, announced on Sunday that his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller, passed away.

The mogul released the statement on his Instagram saying that he appreciate all of the love and support during this time.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to take about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.