NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the 2023 Jazz and Heritage Festival fast approaching, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell hinted at what performer could be the one she’s most excited for: Lizzo.

At a press conference on Wednesday, we asked the mayor what Lizzo song best represents her leadership style. While she couldn’t provide a specific song (let’s be fair, we DID put her on the spot!), Cantrell did say she’s projecting the fabulous flutist to draw in record-breaking crowds on Friday.

“Lizzo has been very empowering to women,” the mayor said. “And making them feel and letting them feel they can be and should be good in their own skin. I think the women in the state of Louisiana could use some empowerment and use some love, especially from one of our own.”

This will be Lizzo’s first performance at the festival after her scheduled appearances for the 2020, and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s proven to be a crowd favorite in the Big Easy, including when she performed two sold-out shows in 2019.

Lizzo is scheduled to play just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday on the main festival stage. See our full guide to Jazz Fest 2023 here.

