New Orleans mayor made mistake in canceling events, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says

(The Advertiser)- Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made a mistake in canceling the city’s weekend events like St. Patrick’s Day parades in response to the new coronavirus, saying it could cause a ripple effect on tourism.

“It sends a message to conventions and anyone coming to the city that it might not be safe,” Nungesser said in an interview Wednesday with USA Today Network. “I understand that since she’s said this we have had more cancellations.”

Efforts to reach Cantrell for reaction to Nungesser’s comments failed Wednesday morning, but the mayor has said one way to prevent further spread is limiting the number of crowds in areas.

“Mitigation efforts like social distancing help reduce the disease caseload on any given date, and can keep the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed,” Cantrell tweeted Wednesday morning, quoting a noted population health analyst.

The City canceled all PUBLIC events permitted by the City of New Orleans.



Private event organizers are encouraged to consult the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 11, 2020

She also cited links to other material that she said show “how canceled events and self-quarantines are saving lives.”

Louisiana has reported six cases of coronavirus through presumptive positive tests, which the state is waiting on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm. All of the cases are in the New Orleans area.

