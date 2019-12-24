Live Now
New Orleans mayor gets behind Hard Rock demolition plans

Louisiana
Debris hangs on the side of the building after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Several construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Despite opposition from preservationists, New Orleans’ Mayor LaToya Cantrell is getting behind a proposal to tear down three buildings as part of a plan to demolish the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel.

According to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Cantrell said Monday she backed the proposal after consulting engineers who said the work is necessary to safely bring down the Hard Rock.

The additional demolitions were floated by the Hard Rock Hotel’s developers.

Preservationists say they would further damage the historic nature of Canal Street.

