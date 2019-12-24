New Orleans mayor gets behind Hard Rock demolition plans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Despite opposition from preservationists, New Orleans’ Mayor LaToya Cantrell is getting behind a proposal to tear down three buildings as part of a plan to demolish the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel.
According to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Cantrell said Monday she backed the proposal after consulting engineers who said the work is necessary to safely bring down the Hard Rock.
The additional demolitions were floated by the Hard Rock Hotel’s developers.
Preservationists say they would further damage the historic nature of Canal Street.