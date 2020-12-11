New Orleans mayor calls for Lauren Daigle to be removed from 2021 ‘Rockin’ New Year’s Eve’ celebration

Lauren Daigle performs at “pop-up” Christian rally on Nov. 7, 2020, in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions LLC. requesting that Christian singer Lauren Daigle not be included in this year’s “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” celebration.

Cantrell is among many who have criticized Daigle’s involvement in a Nov. 7 “pop-up” concert in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

The packed rally, titled “Let Us Worship”, was “unpermitted, was “in violation of critical health public health guidelines” implemented in the city, the mayor said.

“Ms. Daigle cannot and should not be rewarded with national media exposure and a public spotlight,” Cantrell said in her Dec. 9 letter. “She harmed our people, she risked the lives of our residents, and she strained our first responders in a way that is unconscionable- in the midst of a public health crisis. This is not who we are, and she cannot be allowed to represent New Orleans or the people she willfully endangered.”

Daigle, a Lafayette native, had joined Sean Feucht, a Christian musician from California who has been holding Christian “pop-up” rallies across the country.

Following criticism for her involvement in the Nov. 7 rally, the Grammy winner said she was taking a break from social media.