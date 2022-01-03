New Orleans mandates proof of vaccination, negative test results starting Jan. 3

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. Cantrell announced Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that people who want to go into bars, restaurants, gyms, music halls or other indoor venues in New Orleans will soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, January 3, everyone ages 5 and up will be required to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose or a negative test result taken within 72 hours.

In a tweet sent from NOLA Ready on Sunday afternoon, the city stated that tests must visibly show the person’s name, date of the test and result.

Know of a business that is not in compliance of COVID-19 guidelines? Call 3-1-1 or go to https://t.co/a6hSmwm28V to file a complaint. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 2, 2022

This mandate comes as New Orleans, like other cities in the state, is seeing spikes in new cases of coronavirus as the Omicron variant continues to quickly spread across the nation.

The following is a list provided by the city, of some of the facilities and venues where the new mandate will be enforced:

INDOOR DINING

Restaurants

Bars

Breweries, microbreweries, distilleries & micro-distilleries

INDOOR FITNESS

Gyms

Indoor group fitness centers or individual fitness classes

INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT & PERFORMANCE SPACES

Indoor sports complexes, stadiums & arenas

Concert and music halls

Event spaces such as hotel ballrooms, event venues and reception halls

Pool halls, bowling alleys, indoor play centers, arcades, skating rinks, indoor playgrounds & arcades

Adult live performance venues

Casinos, racetracks and video poker establishments

Indoor amusement facilities

LARGE OUTDOOR EVENTS

Outdoor events of more than 500 people if total attendance is more than 50 percent of the outdoor venue’s capacity.

The city also issued a follow-up tweet for residents to call 311 with information regarding any business not in compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines.