New Orleans infant kidnapped by mother, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police across the Greater New Orleans area began searching for a baby who was reportedly taken by his mother while she did not have custody of him.

On Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., NOPD reports 43-year-old Shawanna Washington arrived at the home of a family member who recently received court-ordered custody of her 5-month-old son, Nicholas. Washington was there to visit the baby.

The family member told police that while they had briefly stepped away around 2:15 that afternoon, Washington left the home with Nicholas, taking the relative’s phone with her.

Police say Washington and her son got in an older black van with no license plates that was driven by an unknown man. She reportedly called the family member and said that she had taken Nicholas and was not bringing him back.

Shawanna Washington is wanted for simple kidnapping and custody interference charges. She is a Black woman described as weighing 100 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, beige pants, and a grey sweatshirt.

Nicholas Washington is a Black infant with no hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red and blue striped pajamas. Police say the child takes daily medication that he does not have access to because of this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this case or on the whereabouts of Nicholas Washington and/or Shawanna Washington is asked to immediately contact NOPD Special Victims Section Child Abuse Unit Sgt. Nijel Baddoo at 504-658-5267, NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.