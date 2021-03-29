New Orleans High School senior shot to death was “a scholar who was ready.. to conquer the world”

NEW ORLEANS — Edna Karr High School has identified one of two people who were killed Sunday afternoon (March 28) in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive in Algiers.

Caleb Johnson, a senior, was shot to death.

The NOPD has not identified a woman who was also killed in the shooting. A third woman was wounded.

The CEO of InspireNOLA charter schools, released a statement mourning Johnson’s death.

“Just 21 days of school until graduation,” wrote Jamar McKneely, “and we lose a student, a scholar who was ready to graduate and conquer the world.”

“Our students should not fall victim to gun violence. We need gun violence to stop now.”