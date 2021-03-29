New Orleans High School senior shot to death was “a scholar who was ready.. to conquer the world”

Edna Carr High School student Caleb Johnson, photo by Dennis Photofinish, Ltd.

NEW ORLEANS — Edna Karr High School has identified one of two people who were killed Sunday afternoon (March 28) in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive in Algiers.

Caleb Johnson, a senior, was shot to death.

The NOPD has not identified a woman who was also killed in the shooting. A third woman was wounded.

The CEO of InspireNOLA charter schools, released a statement mourning Johnson’s death.

“Just 21 days of school until graduation,” wrote Jamar McKneely, “and we lose a student, a scholar who was ready to graduate and conquer the world.”

“Our students should not fall victim to gun violence. We need gun violence to stop now.”

