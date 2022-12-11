NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.

It happened on Sunday afternoon in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and subsequently was taken to the hospital.

The details leading up to the shooting have not yet been released.

At this time there are no updates on the victim’s condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-STOP.