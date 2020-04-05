Report: New Orleans Convention Center public safety director stole 80- N95 masks from field hospital

NEW ORLEANS, La. – According to the New Orleans Advocate, the public safety director for the New Orleans’ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center allegedly stole 80 masks that were meant for health care workers to battle against COVID-19.

58-year-old Vernon Giscombe was arrested Friday after a state Department of Public Safety officer witnessed a woman putting two boxes in a silver car around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The officer stopped the car and learned that the driver was Giscombe and that the woman worked for the convention center’s public safety department.

Giscombe and the woman allegedly told the officer that Giscombe instructed her to put the two boxes containing 20 N95 masks each into his car.

Read the full story at: The Advocate