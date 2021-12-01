New Orleans Coast Guard searching for a man overboard in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge

In this handout photo taken from video released by Kamchatka regional government, emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. A helicopter carrying tourists has crashed into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east, leaving up to eight people missing. Officials said at least eight survived. Emergency workers including divers were searching for survivors in Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve. (Kamchatka regional government via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard is looking for a man who fell overboard from the American Queen vessel on Wednesday near mile marker 229 of the Mississippi River.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 2:03 a.m. from the crew of the vessel stating a crewmember reportedly fell overboard and that they launched a rescue boat crew. The watchstanders issued an urgent broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from mile marker 224 to 230 for deep-draft commercial vessels.

Other Coast Guard units are assisting with the search, as well as the East Baton Rouge Sheriff marine unit and LSU Campus police.

More information will be released as it becomes available.