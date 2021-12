NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard rescued a man on Monday when his sailboat started taking on water 63 miles south of Marsh Island.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the owner, saying his boat had lost power and was taking on water. Waterstanders launched a helicopter crew, as well as an airplane crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the man to safety. The man reportedly had a minor knee injury but is in good condition.