WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A suspect in a New Orleans shooting was captured Monday in West Monroe after a traffic stop, authorities said.

West Monroe Police said an officer observed a vehicle traveling on Montgomery Avenue near Cherry Street with its high beams on. According to police, the vehicle failed to dim its high beams as it approached and passed oncoming traffic.

Police then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 23-year-old Michael Ransom Jr. Authorities said Ransom had an outstanding warrant for his arrest with the New Orleans Police Department for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Ransom was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was booked as a fugitive from justice, authorities said.