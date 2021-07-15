New nonstop flight service marks official launch in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) — The first arrival of a Breeze Airways flight at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) marked the official launch of operations for the airline at the airport today, according to a press release from Louisiana Economic Development.

In May, Breeze Airways announced the development of an operations base at MSY, with a capital investment of $6.6 million and the creation of 261 new direct jobs, with an average salary of $65,000 plus benefits.

The arrival of a flight from Huntsville, Alabama marked the official launch of service for Breeze in New Orleans. The airline will have flights that connect New Orleans with Huntsville; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Akron/Canton, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; and Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas. Plus, service between New Orleans and Columbus, Ohio, begins July 16.

Travelers arriving in New Orleans from Huntsville were greeted by the Second Line Jazz Band upon entering the terminal. The jazz band will lead dignitaries to the plane departing for Richmond and water cannons will spray a salute when the plane takes off.

“We’re so grateful for the support of Louisiana Economic Development and Louis Armstrong International airport as we celebrate the arrival of Breeze’s fourth base today: New Orleans,” said Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman.

“By Friday, we’ll be serving ten new markets nonstop from MSY and this is just the beginning,” Neele said. “At Breeze, we only fly nonstop routes, avoiding hubs, and with our low fares, we’ll get you there in half the time, for half the price.”

Breeze Airways is providing up to nine daily departures on peak days, with opportunities for more departures in the future. The airline launched its New Orleans operations with three Embraer E190 aircraft, which can seat up to 108 passengers. Breeze flights will arrive and depart at Concourse A, located on the west end of the new terminal. Passengers may choose from fares that include regular seating, or seats with extra legroom. All of Breeze’s Embraer aircraft feature a two-by-two seat configuration, so there are no middle seats.

To secure the airline’s investment in New Orleans, the State of Louisiana offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart® – the nation’s No. 1 workforce training and talent attraction program for the past 11 years. Additionally, the airline will receive a performance-based grant of $2.3 million over the next 10 years to support the company’s entry into MSY. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program.

For more information about the airline, visit Breeze Airways, and for more information about LED, click here.