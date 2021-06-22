New LSU President to receive $725K salary, plus housing, car allowances

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The new president of the Louisiana State University System will be paid a $725,000 annual salary under the terms of his five-year employment agreement.

With applause and little discussion, the LSU Board of Supervisors approved the contract for William Tate at its meeting Friday, according to The Advocate.

Tate’s contract begins July 6. In addition to the salary, the university system’s first Black president will receive an annual $35,000 housing allowance and a $15,000 per year vehicle allowance.

Interim President Tom Galligan had been paid a $595,000 salary, according to state budget documents.

Tate was provost at the University of South Carolina before being tapped to be LSU’s new leader.

He’ll oversee multiple campuses, a law school, two medical schools and an agricultural center, and he’ll serve as chancellor of the flagship campus in Baton Rouge.