BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Minors in Louisiana will need parental permission before accessing social media accounts.

State Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington, authored SB162, which states children ages 16 and younger must have consent from a parent or legal guardian to have a social media account. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the bill.

According to the new law, a social media company should make “commercially reasonable efforts” to verify the age of Louisiana account holders and not allow minors to hold an account unless parental consent is given.

Parents can give consent through a form, a call to a toll-free number, a video call, responding to an email with steps to verify identity or any other “reasonable method” to give consent.

The new law also requires other online safety precautions for minors, including:

Adults can’t message the minor unless the two are already connected.

Advertisements based on the minor’s personal information other than age and location won’t be displayed.

Personal data collection will be limited.

According to the law, parents can monitor their child’s activity, set access schedules and review any reports the child makes.

Courts can impose a civil penalty of up to $2,500 for each violation of this act.

This law is set to go into effect on July 1, 2024.