BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new Louisiana law, Act 457, makes it illegal to create and distribute deepfakes depicting anyone engaging in sexual acts without their consent, especially minors.

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to take someone’s likeness, audio and video, and puts it onto someone else’s body.

Lieutenant Matt Gaydos of the Bossier Parrish Sheriffs Office calls it “basically porn.”

“This prohibits the manufacturing and distribution of stuff like that, and it also when it comes to juveniles or minors the penalties for doing this are increased significantly,” Gaydos said.

Those who violate Act 457 could be sentenced to five to twenty years in prison with hard labor, without parole, probation, or suspension. They could also receive a fine of no less than $10,000.

The new Louisiana legislation fighting the use of deepfake was signed by John Bel Edwards and went into effect Aug. 1.

Gaydos said if you do find a deepfake of yourself or someone you know report it immediately by calling your local law enforcement agency.