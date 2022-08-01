LOUISIANA (KLFY) – A new law is in effect on Monday to cut down on speeding across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill SB435 into law back in June.

When driving down the basin bridge, you’ll notice the cameras are yet to be installed. However, law enforcement is still cracking down on violators. “The traffic camera system on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge does go into effect today. However, that does not require the operation itself to be fully functional,” says Deidra Druilhet with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

State officials are looking into where to place the cameras along the basin bridge. When operational, these cameras will notify state police when you are speeding along the bridge. The plan is for the cameras to be installed within the next year.

State police will continue to look for speeding vehicles as usual. Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Information Office Thomas Gossen says they won’t change the way they operate until the cameras are installed. “Ultimately, we’re going to handle things the way we normally do.”

Druilhet believes police monitoring the bridge and eventually the cameras will not only reduce crashes on the bridge, but also encourage motorists to embrace safe driving. “We always want to encourage motorists to practice safe driving tips and abide by the posted speed limit signs that we’re going to have in place,” says Druilhet.