New head of Louisiana State Police on COVID-19 quarantine

The new head of Louisiana State Police did not report for his first full day on the job Monday, Nov. 2.

According to WAFB, Colonel Lamar Davis is currently self-isolating at home after reporting direct exposure to someone who has the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Davis, who has tested negative for COVID-19, is entering his second week of isolation.

He is expected to return to work Friday, Nov. 6.

Davis, a 25-year LSP veteran, was named to the new position the last week of October after the retirement of Col. Kevin Reeves.