New, dog-friendly cabins open at 16 Louisiana State Parks

BATON ROUGE – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Office of State Parks announce the Park with Pets policy for overnight stays with dogs at cabins.

Pets have always been welcome to enjoy the trails and outdoor spaces at Louisiana State Parks, but they were not allowed to overnight with their owners in our cabins until now.

The new policy is in response to a growing number of State Park visitors who want to enjoy the great outdoors with their dogs.

The new Park with Pets policy will go into effect in September. There will be a surcharge of forty dollars ($40) per dog to cover their stay, with a maximum of two dogs per cabin.

For those without pets who are concerned about safety and allergies, at least half of all cabins will remain pet-free. Guests must prove their dogs are current on all vaccinations and keep their pets on a leash while outside.

Pets, except for service animals, are prohibited at group camps, inside enclosed structures, and in swimming areas.

The following 16 Louisiana State Parks will be implementing the pet policy in their rented cabins:

Bayou Segnette State Park

Bogue Chitto State Park

Chemin-A-Haut State Park

Chicot State Park

Cypremort Point State Park

Fontainebleau State Park

Jimmie Davis State Park

Lake Claiborne State Park

Lake D’Arbonne State Park

Lake Fausse Pointe State Park

North Toledo Bend State Park

Palmetto Island State Park

Poverty Point Reservoir State Park

Sam Houston Jones State Park

South Toledo Bend State Park

Tickfaw State Park

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.