TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Nebraska man was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old in Terrebonne Parish.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said the investigation began in May this year when a parent of the child reported a series of sexual abuse over the previous two years.

Investigators identified 34-year-old Andrew Walton Moore as the suspect. It was determined that he lived in Terrebonne Parish at the time, but was a resident of North Platte, Nebraska.

Soignet said Moore was arrested in Nebraska and was brought back to Terrebonne Parish on Oct. 20. He was charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Moore was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was set at $1 million.

