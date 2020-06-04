National WWII Museum holds online events to celebrate its 20th anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans was planning on a 20th-anniversary crowd of thousands.

Now it’s selling museum tickets for specific times and holding all anniversary events online to avoid crowds. The museum opened on June 6, 2000, as the National D-Day Museum.

It was later made the national World War II museum. It logged 3,200 visitors last June 6.

President and CEO Stephen Watson says that since that’s a Saturday this year, there could have been 5,000 visitors.

The museum closed March 14 because of the pandemic and reopened on Memorial Day to the lowest attendance since Hurricane Katrina.

Learn more at nationalww2museum.org.