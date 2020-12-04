National Weather Center: 2020 Atlantic hurricane season breaks record

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- The National Weather Center reports this year’s hurricane season was like none other, with 30 named storms that formed in the Atlantic. That tops 2005’s record of 28 named storms.

Here is the NWC’s breakdown of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

Ten named storms formed in September, the most of any month on record.

Most U.S. landfalls with 12, surpassing the record of nine in 1916. Five struck Louisiana.

A record-tying three storms formed in a single day.

It was the first time with two major hurricanes in November.