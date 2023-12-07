CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Co-founders of Black Voters Matter have issued a statement in response to the Louisiana Supreme Court Justice’s decision to overturn the election of Caddo Parish’s Sheriff.

Black Voters Matter believes that effective voting allows a community to determine its own destiny. And calls the decision by the ad hoc judge who presided over the case as unjust and suppressive.

“Louisiana Supreme Court Judge Joseph Bleich’s decision to overturn the certified election of Chief Henry Whitehorn as the new sheriff of Caddo Parish this week is unjust and is yet another attempt to target and suppress the power of Black voters in this country,” a portion of the group’s message read.

Bleich stated the ruling ‘proved beyond any doubt that there were at least 11 illegal votes cast and counted.’

According to the co-founders of Black Voters Matter, Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown, and their national legal director, April England-Albright, the election for Caddo Parish Sheriff was one of the critical victories for Black voters in Louisiana,

Their statement called the retired Louisiana Supreme Court justice ruling ‘disappointing and unacceptable’ to question the voters and the voting system.

“Bleich’s decision is a reflection of right-wing lawmakers’ attempts to more aggressively overturn elections since 2020. Although similar attempts have been made at the national level, these targeted attempts to suppress Black voters’ power and remove Black candidates from office have been happening on local levels for years.

“It is disappointing and unacceptable that far more attention has gone to questionable polling of Black voter enthusiasm than has gone to ongoing attacks on Black voting rights, which are far more likely to impact Black voter turnout.

“Black voters must consistently navigate this type of suppression. In the wake of heightened criticism against Black voters for low turnout in the recent Louisiana governor’s race and local elections.”

The Black Voters Matter organization empowers marginalized Black communities and calls for lawmakers and advocates to protect ‘an already ‘shaky democracy.’