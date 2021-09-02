National Guardsmen injured in multi-vehicle crash on way to help Hurricane Ida recovery

(WGNO) — Nearly a dozen Mississippi military personnel were hurt in a crash while on their way to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts desperately needed following catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

Ten National Guardsmen were injured in a multi-vehicle accident that involved six military vehicles.

Police say the crash was caused with another driver cut off the convoy while traveling southbound on Interstate 55 at the I-220 split on Thursday shortly after noon.

All 10 soldiers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

No other motorists were injured in the crash.

