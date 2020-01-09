National Championship travel guide

Live Now
BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44)- The New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Office predicts more than 100,000 people to pile into New Orleans this weekend to cheer on their pick for the national championship title but as expected there will be several delays going into next Monday.

New Orleans, mayor, Latoya Cantrell, announced Tuesday, that the city is planning events that’ll cause traffic build-up on the way to the dome. Kristian Sonnier a spokesperson for the New Orleans tourism and marketing office says the events scattered around the dome will cause a lot of the build-up.

“Just outside the Superdome there will be stuff happening outside champion square up until kickoff,” Sonnier said.

So if you’re traveling near Poydras Street, Loyola Avenue, or Perdido Street there’s a big chance you’ll be sitting in a traffic jam. Especially since these streets will also be near general parking spaces.

“There will be lots of traffic I’d recommend getting rideshare, or taxi cabs or ride bikes,” Sonnier said.

The only way around these traffic jams is to arrive early or to take public transportation. New Orleans has the Regional Transit Authority, streetcars, and of course, there’s the opportunity for rideshare. But if you plan on taking any of these options to be sure to pay attention to the delays.

