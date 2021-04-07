Natchitoches woman facing seven counts of attempted first-degree murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (BRPROUD) – Kwane Roberson, 23, of Natchitoches, is behind bars on Wednesday after deputies were called to the scene of reported gunshots on Tuesday night.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, “…on April 6, 2021 around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 600 block of Jackson Drive in reference to gunshots in the area.”

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a juvenile that had been shot one time.

At that time, NPD was notified that a suspect was discovered in a vehicle on Keith Dr.

Roberson was subsequently apprehended and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

NPD says, “the juvenile was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.”