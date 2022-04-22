NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kendrick Cox, 30, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the January death of Joshua Humphries. Cox is described as standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 165 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. His last residence is on the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, La.

According to deputies, Cox may be wearing eyeglasses. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Cox, contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-357-7801.