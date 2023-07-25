Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies search the home of Donald W. Harp in Natchez on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

NATCHEZ, La. (KLFY) — A Natchez man has been arrested and charged with 60 counts of child porn, authorities said.

Donald W. Harp, 43, of Natchez was arrested as a result of a joint investigation by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Attorney General Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crime Unit and Sex Offender Unit began investigating after the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office received a tip, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Detectives obtained a search warrant signed by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge to search the residence of Harp, located in the 100 block of Morning Star Loop in Natchez.

Authorities said Harp was a prior and documented sex offender in Natchitoches Parish.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday detectives investigating the case and NPSO Patrol Deputies executed the search warrant resulting in the seizure of electronic equipment and other evidence, authorities said.

Donald W. Harp

Harp was taken to the NPSO High Tech Crime Unit Office for an interview, then booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with 60 counts of possession of child pornography.

Harp remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center with no bond as the investigation remains active.