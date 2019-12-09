Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NASA to unveil ‘most powerful rocket in the world’ in New Orleans

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

The SLS rocket built in New Orleans will launch NASA’s Orion spacecraft “farther than any spacecraft built for humans ever has flown.”

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — NASA engineers plan to unveil the “most powerful rocket in the world” Monday at its Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

In what the federal agency is calling “Artemis Day,” social media users are invited to see the Space Launch System rocket core stage with all four RS25 engines that will fly on the Artemis I mission.

NASA says Artemis I is the first of a series of increasingly complex missions that will lay the foundation for human deep space exploration. The SLS rocket built in New Orleans will launch NASA’s Orion spacecraft “farther than any spacecraft built for humans ever has flown.”

Engineers say the SLS rocket is designed for missions beyond low-Earth orbit and will carry crew and cargo to the Moon and beyond. It produces 8.8 million pounds of thrust during liftoff and ascent to carry a vehicle weighing nearly six million pounds to orbit.

The completed core stage with four RS-25 engines is the largest rocket stage NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program.

Workers in New Orleans are close to finishing their part of the rocket, which will then be shipped to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The rocket will be tested there before being shipped to Kennedy Space Center for the uncrewed Artemis I launch.

NASA plans to launch Artemis I in 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories