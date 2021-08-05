Napoleonville man allegedly shares explicit videos without asking victim for permission

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Napoleonville man is behind bars after he allegedly shared explicit photos of a victim without consent.

Paul Lemon, Jr., 39, of Napoleonville was arrested after a lengthy investigation beginning in March by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Detectives commenced an investigation and confirmed that Paul Lemon, Jr. shared those videos without the consent of the victim and those images were intended by the victim to remain private.”

The information gathered during the investigation led to the arrest of Lemon on Wednesday.

Lemon is currently in the Assumption Parish Detention Center facing three counts of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image.

Bond is set at $20,000.