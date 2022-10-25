Macro photograph of the US Capitol building on back of a fifty dollar bill.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Treasury said it’s publishing the names of over 62,000 people who have unclaimed property in newspapers.

Names on the list include unclaimed property items received from September 2021 through August 2022, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.

“It is our job to return this money to its rightful owners, and we are constantly getting new money in,” said Schroder. “Between financial woes and the rising cost of everyday needs like groceries and gas, finding your name on the list could be a welcome surprise at a crucial time. That’s why I hope every Louisianan pauses to check for their name and the name of their friends and loved ones.”

What is unclaimed property?

Unclaimed property includes unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, stock dividends, and utility deposit refunds.

According to Schroder, state law requires businesses to report unclaimed funds to the treasury when they can’t locate the owners of the money.

To find out if you have unclaimed property, visit lacashclaim.org.