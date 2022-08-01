DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31 after Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at a local hospital regarding a sexual assault case on Saturday.

Detectives interviewed a victim “who sustained minor injuries.” The investigation led to Mystikal being identified as a suspect.

Tyler was arrested and is facing several charges including:

First Degree Rape

Simple Robbery

Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

False Imprisonment

Simple Criminal Damage to Property – $1000 (Misdemeanor)

This is not the first time that Mystikal has faced charges regarding sexual misconduct. In 2003, the rapper pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent time in prison, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation remains open and Mystikal is currently awaiting arraignment.