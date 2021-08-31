“My jail is empty”, St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff warns people of coming into the parish with ill-intent post-Hurricane Ida

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Today Governor Edwards of Louisiana held a media briefing after he and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern and Major General Diana Holland assessed Hurricane Ida damages from the sky.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Michael Tregre was there to remind those with criminal intent to stay away. “For the criminal element; if you decide to come to St. John Parish, my jail is empty. You’ll be in there by yourself”, said Tregre.

He says people that the 9-1-1 connection is unstable and many of their residence cannot call authorities and those residents may take matter into their own hands. Tregre also tells those who did evacuate to be aware of contracting fraud and not to give any money upfront to anyone promising repairs at this time.

